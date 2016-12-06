2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
AJB1002/79
Rise and shine
Get your day going with crackle-free DAB radio. This Philips Clock radio has an elegant mirror-finish display and wakes you up to your favorite radio station. It even lets you preset two alarm times for weekdays and weekends.
Mirror finish display
DAB+/FM, Digital tuning
Dual alarm
Time & alarm backup
Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.
To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.
2.7
of 5
16
Reviews
MistyDay59
06/12/2016
United Kingdom
Good sound, compact and stylish
The Philips DAB clock radio was very easy to set up and I was able to do it without looking at the user manual. The design is stylish and compact. And the sound quality from the stereo speakers is excellent. Very good volumn range. An attractive, and well designed product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJB1002 Digital tuning clock radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJB1002 Digital tuning clock radio
tomtomone
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
A Good Product
Indeed, this product is very stylish and produces a good quality of sound. The two alarms are very useful, as is the fact that the product comes with a 3.5mm jack cable for MP3 connection. The buttons can be slightly unresponsive at times, but the superb quality of sound does make up for this. The ability to turn of the back-light without disabling any other functions (i.e. alarm) is very good, allowing a dark environment to sleep. Overall, a very good DAB Digital Radio.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJB1002 Digital tuning clock radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJB1002 Digital tuning clock radio
Spangle
02/02/2011
United Kingdom
DAB clock radio
Great radio reception in FM as well as you would expect with DAB. I will probably not use the device as an alarm but simply as a bedside clock and radio. Setting up pre set stations and switching from radio use to a clock and back is a lot easier than the instructions make out. Perhaps a re-write of the manuals would be an idea for an otherwise excellent product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJB1002 Digital tuning clock radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJB1002 Digital tuning clock radio