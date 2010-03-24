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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

docking entertainment system

AJ300D/79

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Play and charge your iPod

Free your portable music at home! Dock your iPod or GoGear player into the compact AJ300D Docking Entertainment System with powerful bass supported by 12W RMS power. Enjoy great sounds and choose to kick-start each day with music.

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wOOx technology for powerful bass

Play and charge your iPod

Play and charge your iPod and GoGear

Play and charge your iPod and GoGear

wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

Aux-in connection for your portable MP3 music player

Aux-in connection for your portable MP3 music player

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

24/03/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ300D docking entertainment system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ300D docking entertainment system

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