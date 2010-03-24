2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Play and charge your iPod
Free your portable music at home! Dock your iPod or GoGear player into the compact AJ300D Docking Entertainment System with powerful bass supported by 12W RMS power. Enjoy great sounds and choose to kick-start each day with music.
wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
24/03/2010
United Kingdom
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ300D docking entertainment system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ300D docking entertainment system