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2 year warranty

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Activated carbon filter

Discontinued

Support

Activated carbon filter

AC4153/00

Activated carbon filter

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

The high-absorption activated carbon filter effectively filters out odors and a wide spectrum of harmful gases including formaldehyde.

  • PDF file
  • 4 November 2026

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