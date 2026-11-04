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2 year warranty
30-day return
Free delivery from $150
Climate care
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Activated carbon filter
Discontinued
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AC4153/00
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The high-absorption activated carbon filter effectively filters out odors and a wide spectrum of harmful gases including formaldehyde.
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