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  • Empower daily efficiency
  • Empower daily efficiency
  • Empower daily efficiency
  • Empower daily efficiency
  • Empower daily efficiency
  • Empower daily efficiency
  • Empower daily efficiency
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  • Empower daily efficiency
  • Empower daily efficiency
  • Empower daily efficiency
  • Empower daily efficiency
  • Empower daily efficiency
  • Empower daily efficiency

Business MonitorLCD monitor

24B2N2100A/11

4
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product
Empower daily efficiency
This monitor delivers business efficiency. Not only is it equipped with essential features, but it also has ones that stand out like its 100hz refresh rate, SoftBlue, Flicker-Free, VESA mount, and more.
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Empower daily efficiency

  • 2000 series

  • 24 (23.8" / 60.47 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

VESA mount for convenience

VESA mount for convenience

Industry-standard VESA mounting holes ensure compatibility with most small form factor PCs and thin clients.

120Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth images

120Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth images

The smoother the motion, the less strain on your eyes. This Philips monitor is equipped with an improved 120Hz refresh rate. Whenever you scroll, switch between applications, or navigate complex spreadsheets, you experience smoother and more precise movements. That means you can work as long as you need with minimal visual fatigue—all while increasing the speed of your workflow.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

25/07/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Clear, crisp colours and lots of room.

The 34" wide monitor has beautiful colours and lots of real estate. It took a while to set up to get the best from it but well worth the time spent. Only slight downside is the webcam quality, everything else was fine.

Pros

Excellent colour and great width

Cons

Webcam not thebest

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Business Monitor 34B1U5600CH Curved UltraWide display with USB-C dock

Date of Use 2024-06-25

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Business Monitor 34B1U5600CH Curved UltraWide display with USB-C dock

Date of Use 2024-06-25

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Disclaimers

  1. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  2. sRGB Coverage based on CIE1931, NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  3. EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.

  4. The monitor may look different from feature images.

  5. The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.

  6. The cable(s) supplied with the product may vary in type, quantity, and specifications in line with country- or region-specific requirements.