2 year warranty
24B2N2100A/11
2000 series
24 (23.8" / 60.47 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.
Industry-standard VESA mounting holes ensure compatibility with most small form factor PCs and thin clients.
The smoother the motion, the less strain on your eyes. This Philips monitor is equipped with an improved 120Hz refresh rate. Whenever you scroll, switch between applications, or navigate complex spreadsheets, you experience smoother and more precise movements. That means you can work as long as you need with minimal visual fatigue—all while increasing the speed of your workflow.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Rick51
25/07/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Clear, crisp colours and lots of room.
The 34" wide monitor has beautiful colours and lots of real estate. It took a while to set up to get the best from it but well worth the time spent. Only slight downside is the webcam quality, everything else was fine.
Pros
Excellent colour and great width
Cons
Webcam not thebest
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Business Monitor 34B1U5600CH Curved UltraWide display with USB-C dock
Date of Use 2024-06-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Business Monitor 34B1U5600CH Curved UltraWide display with USB-C dock
Date of Use 2024-06-25
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
sRGB Coverage based on CIE1931, NTSC Area based on CIE1976
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
The monitor may look different from feature images.
The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.
The cable(s) supplied with the product may vary in type, quantity, and specifications in line with country- or region-specific requirements.