2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
12342LLECOC1
Drive with care
Tired of changing your headlight bulbs all the time? With higher lifetime of a car bulb, Philips LongLife EcoVision is the choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles.
Type of lamp: H4
12 V,60/55 W
Long lasting, less replacement
Number of bulbs: 1
Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance
Which 12V lamp for which function ? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.
With Philips LongLife EcoVision drivers don’t have to worry about changing a headlamp for at least 100 000 km.
4.5
of 5
18
Reviews
JOPW
22/11/2016
Australia
Worth Every Cent
I have a set of these bulbs in both of my classic cars. To be this bright and legal is fantastic. Nothing had to be changed in wiring or switches as they draw less than 5 amps each. I am now going to purchase two H7 bulbs for my toyota.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12342XVPS2 Performance and lifetime
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12342XVPS2 Performance and lifetime
AAAC
28/12/2015
Australia
Excellent globe
Great light output. They look good and appear to be well made. A quality product. Expensive but worth the money.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12794UNIX2 Car fog light bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12794UNIX2 Car fog light bulb
Micky53
20/06/2015
Australia
Most superior hesdlight bulb by far the shine like no other
Excellent brightness beam pattern and colour after spending countless hours looking for the right headlight bulb all the other companies don't come close the phillips + 130 bulbs are money well spent highly recommended
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12972XVPS2 Performance and lifetime
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12972XVPS2 Performance and lifetime