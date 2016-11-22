2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
12336DVS2
Drive with style
Philips DiamondVision halogen headlamp is the ultimate style upgrade for your car with up to 5000K white light. With the specially designed blue coating, DiamondVision makes you stand out from the crowd.
Type of lamp: H3
12V, 55W
Blue-coated glass
Non-ECE homologated
Number of bulbs: 2
Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance
Philips DiamondVision Vision headlight lamps provide the perfect choice for drivers who want a crisp white look for their headlights. Thanks to the Philips patented coating technology,DiamondVision provide a truly white light for great visibility and style.
For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standards on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lighting.
4.5
of 5
18
Reviews
JOPW
22/11/2016
Australia
Worth Every Cent
I have a set of these bulbs in both of my classic cars. To be this bright and legal is fantastic. Nothing had to be changed in wiring or switches as they draw less than 5 amps each. I am now going to purchase two H7 bulbs for my toyota.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12342XVPS2 Performance and lifetime
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12342XVPS2 Performance and lifetime
AAAC
28/12/2015
Australia
Excellent globe
Great light output. They look good and appear to be well made. A quality product. Expensive but worth the money.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12794UNIX2 Car fog light bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12794UNIX2 Car fog light bulb
Micky53
20/06/2015
Australia
Most superior hesdlight bulb by far the shine like no other
Excellent brightness beam pattern and colour after spending countless hours looking for the right headlight bulb all the other companies don't come close the phillips + 130 bulbs are money well spent highly recommended
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12972XVPS2 Performance and lifetime
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12972XVPS2 Performance and lifetime
Application varies per bulb type