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My Philips Air Purifier's filter replacement indication stays on
If the filter replacement indication or light on your Philips Air Purifier stays on, read the following information on how to solve this issue.
After replacing the filter, you need to reset the filter lifetime manually. If it is not reset, the filter replacement indication will stay on.To solve this, please follow these steps:
The information on this page applies to the following models: AC2220/10, AC0950/10, AC1715/70. Click here to show more product numbers ›
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