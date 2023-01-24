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I cannot adjust the grinder settings on my Philips Espresso Machine

Follow the steps and watch the video below to adjust the grinder setting on your Philips Espresso Machine.

The information on this page applies to the following models: EP5447/90, EP1224/00, EP2231/40. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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