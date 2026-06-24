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There is a noise coming from my Philips Espresso Machine

If your Philips Espresso Machine makes loud or strange noises, read below to find more information and possible solutions.

The information on this page applies to the following models: EP1224/00, EP5447/90, EP2231/40. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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