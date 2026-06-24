There is a noise coming from my Philips Espresso Machine

2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
If your Philips Espresso Machine makes loud or strange noises, read below to find more information and possible solutions.
The information on this page applies to the following models: EP1224/00, EP5447/90, EP2231/40. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Can I use a different filter in my Philips Espresso Machine?
How to clean and maintain my Philips Espresso Machine
How to adjust the drink volume of my Philips Espresso Machine
How to descale my Philips Espresso Machine
How do I use the Philips Coffee oil remover tablets?
How to lubricate the brew group of my Philips Espresso Machine