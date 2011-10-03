2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
WACS7000/12
Enjoy all your music in every room
Store your whole life's music on the 80GB hard disk and enjoy wireless streaming from the Center to the Station. Experience hi-speed CD-ripping. Plus, you can playback your GoGear or iPod by using the optional 2-in-1 dock.
Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.
Universal Plug & Play is an industry standard technology that lets you connect to any Universal Plug & Play enabled device to receive or transmit music. Your Wireless Music Center utilizes Universal Plug & Play to ensure an easy and standard way to connect to other Universal Plug & Play enabled devices. You can easily connect your Wireless Music Center to other media devices to receive or to transfer content.
3.7
of 5
3
Reviews
BigW
03/10/2011
United Kingdom
Having had this stereo for about 4 years now it has never put a foot wrong and is compact and very easy to use. The sound quality is excellent.
The Streamium Stereo is very easy to use and is compact. The sound quality is excellent and the remote controls very straight forward and easy to use. I have never had any issues with it in the 4 years I have owned it and would thoroughly recommend it to anyone. It has also brought some really good comments from Friends and Relatives who have been at parties and heard it for themselves. Excellent for barbeques in the garden as well as the satellite units are very compact!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WACS7000 Wireless Music Centre&Station
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WACS7000 Wireless Music Centre&Station
jumby
20/04/2013
US
Verified buyer
its a pity it doesnt have more radio stations or a dat radio
it does everything i wanted but i find i cant update it so i,m very dissapointed about that i found the instruction manual wasn,t very clear if you had put more pictures on how to manualy put in the disc information it would have made it easier to understand and the main remote is very slow to operate,but the pefor mance of the machine is very clear ..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WACS7000 Wireless Music Center&Station
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WACS7000 Wireless Music Center&Station
Arnie
25/12/2014
Australia
Very poor interface; even for 2006
Very patchy wifi connection. Exceedingly bad, unintuitive interface. Unimportant buttons take centre stage on the panel; and important buttons require the remote. My current centre stations has lost it's network listings under settings. Also won't reset to factory default. Getting songs from my computer to the station has generally been quite troublesome, and right now it's impossible. Pity, since the sound is great and it looks very nice.
This review was made for Streamium WACS7000 Wireless Music Center&Station
This review was made for Streamium WACS7000 Wireless Music Center&Station