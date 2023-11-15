2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
TAX3206/98
Rock to the beat
Bring the party where you choose with this large, portable speaker. While you rock your guitar, play some tunes, or get on the mic -- colored lights and a strobe pulse on the speaker! A carry handle makes the speaker easy to move.
Speaker light and strobe
Mic and guitar inputs
Special karaoke functions
With powerful sound and big, pumping bass, this karaoke speaker can fill the room with beats. The built-in battery lets you rock the party outdoors for up to 14 hours play time on a single charge.
Get everyone up and dancing with party light effects! A ring of colored lights on the speaker pulses in time to the music, and there are four different lighting modes to choose from. However you love to party, this speaker has you covered.
A mic input (6.3 mm) lets you take the party up a notch. There's also a guitar input, so you can take the lead vocals while you're shredding a solo! Both guitar and mic have their own volume controls on the speaker. You can change your voice, fade vocals, and add echo effects too.
3.0
of 5
4
Reviews
Kayce
15/11/2023
New Zealand
Good sound and low end for the price
Compared to other brands this was similar in sound and also light effects
Pros
Good value for money. full sound
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAX3206 Bluetooth party speaker
Date of Use 2023-07-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAX3206 Bluetooth party speaker
Date of Use 2023-07-14
Angaril
27/11/2023
US
Good all around speaker
I’ve read reviews of this speaker elsewhere with people complaining about no bass. Well this is a speaker, and a decent performer at that. This is not a subwoofer. I bought this speaker to listen to my music in a rather noisy factory. I’ve bought other 40 watt speakers that are the size of a quart water bottle in the past and could barely hear them four feet away. This Philips X3206/37 does the job. It’s loud with crisp highs and matching bass levels for a well rounded sound. In my opinion, it’s the best speaker for the money.
Pros
Good balanced sound.
Cons
Battery doesn’t last the advertised 14 hours at full volume.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAX3206 Bluetooth party speaker
Date of Use 2023-10-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAX3206 Bluetooth party speaker
Date of Use 2023-10-27
Serg1267
30/11/2023
US
Horrible product and a shame for Phillips badge
I love good sound and I've used lots of good Phillips headphones and speakers over the years. Of of my favorite headphone is still a Phillips pair alongside my Beyers, Akgs and Bowers in my home studio. My previous speaker was a tanx100 and it had awesome JBL-level sound (if not bettet) with great mids and lows, and clear airy highs, served me well for years. Now THIS x3206 speaker on the other hand is pure garbage, it sounds like the cheapest speakers from Walmart or eBay that I wouldn't even consider. Has no clarity whatsoever and is quite frankly, simply impossible to listen to. After my tanx 100 died I bought two of these x3206s without any doubt and having highest level of confidence in the Philips brand. And that confidence went out the window the first minute I started listening to the new x3206 speakers. I think it's probably made by some 3rd party very low quality manufacturer that philips simply paid to make these and slap their logo on them, just like they do with their Roku TVs (another huge disappointment) that aren't nearly good enough to have that Phillips badge. No more Phillips products for me, thank you.
Pros
Loud
Cons
Truly horrible, rock bottom sound quality
This review was made for TAX3206 Bluetooth party speaker
Date of Use 2022-10-30
This review was made for TAX3206 Bluetooth party speaker
Date of Use 2022-10-30