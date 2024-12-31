2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
TAR2509/79
The classic companion
Love radio? From kitchen to garage to garden, this portable FM/AM analogue radio will keep your favourite stations playing. It sounds great, runs off AC or battery power, and has a handy LED indicator—so you’ll know when it’s perfectly tuned.
FM/AM
Analogue tuning
AC or battery power
Analogue tuning makes it easy to find the stations you love on this portable FM/AM radio. Simply turn the tuning wheel on the side of the radio, and the large, clear window will show which frequency you're tuned to. An LED indicator lights up when the signal is strong.
Make the most of your music with Music mode. Switch to News mode when you're listening to the news, or your favourite radio soap or panel show. Whatever you love, a 3.5" speaker ensures good clear sound.
You'll never need to search for the volume control on this radio! In addition to the large volume dial, the radio boasts top-mounted switches for switching between FM/AM signals and sound modes. You'll also find a headphone port for private listening.
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