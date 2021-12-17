This sound bar is really good. I tried a number of different makes and models, and this has hands down the best bass and "room filling" sound I could find at this price point. However... it doesn't support DTS sound. Which is the standard sound on most Blurays and 4K Discs. This means that when you try to watch a movie on disc, you end up with a very tinny stereo only sound with no bass, that just sounds dreadful. Even trying to find a disc player that will attempt to convert the sound to a compatible Dolby version is almost impossible. Also, I have had big issues with various connected systems - the Uk satellite system constantly drops the sound on this and you have restart it (even drops when you fast forward the program!), popular tvs have issues handshaking - with the EARC trying to connect, before the screen flashes and it goes to ARC only - and then drops out randomly. Firmware patches dont seem to help, and the Philips helpdesk just say it must be something else. So sadly, despite the great sound, I couldn't recommend this - and would not suggest getting this unless you don’t intend to watch any movies, and don’t mind having to restart on a regular basis.