2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
SWV6801/00
Premium braided USB-C to USB-C cable
Thunderbolt 3 USB-C port supports devices with 5K resolution and 40 Gbps bandwidth. Premium cable with a 1.5 metre length for added flexibility while charging.
Thunderbolt 3.0
USB 4.0
40 Gbps
1,5 m
A single cable solution for your USB-C Monitor providing video, ultra fast data transfer while charging your laptop.
Supports USB 4.0 high speed 40 Gbps bandwidth.
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