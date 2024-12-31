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30-day return

Free delivery from $150

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Discontinued

USB-C to USB-C

SWV6801/00

Premium braided USB-C to USB-C cable

Thunderbolt 3 USB-C port supports devices with 5K resolution and 40 Gbps bandwidth. Premium cable with a 1.5 metre length for added flexibility while charging.

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Premium braided USB-C to USB-C cable

  • Thunderbolt 3.0

  • USB 4.0

  • 40 Gbps

  • 1,5 m

Versatile USB-C Cable with USB-C monitors

A single cable solution for your USB-C Monitor providing video, ultra fast data transfer while charging your laptop.

Supports USB 4.0 data transfer

Supports USB 4.0 high speed 40 Gbps bandwidth.

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