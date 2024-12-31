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2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

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Discontinued

USB Hub

SWV3817/59

USB 3.0 exetend out to 7 Ports

USB 3.0 exetend out to 7 ports mini hub With 1m DC cable

See all benefits

With individual switch

USB 3.0 exetend out to 7 Ports

  • USB 3.0

  • 7 USB charging ports

  • individual switch

Works with USB-based devices

The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.

USB 3.0 downward compatible

Support USB 3.0 super speed 5Gbps transmission, downward compatible to USB 2.0 transfer speed 480Mbps.

Supports USB 3.0 data transfer

Supports USB 3.0 high speed 5 Gbps transfer rate.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 188.4 kB
  • 21 July 2026

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