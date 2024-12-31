2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
SWV3817/59
USB 3.0 exetend out to 7 Ports
USB 3.0 exetend out to 7 ports mini hub With 1m DC cable
USB 3.0
7 USB charging ports
individual switch
The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.
Support USB 3.0 super speed 5Gbps transmission, downward compatible to USB 2.0 transfer speed 480Mbps.
Supports USB 3.0 high speed 5 Gbps transfer rate.