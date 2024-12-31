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2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

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Discontinued

Stereo audio cable

SWA4221/59

Ensure a reliable connection

Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio connection between components. Aluminum housing with PVC cable 90 degree plug on one end

See all benefits

with this stereo audio cable

Ensure a reliable connection

  • 3.5 mm (M) - 3.5 mm (M)

  • 1,2 m

  • Black

Flexible PVC jacket

Flexible PVC jacket provided protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 215.7 kB
  • 20 July 2026

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