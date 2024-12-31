2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
SVC1117R/10
Scented Screen Cleaner
Use this safe and effective cleaning fluid with its special microfiber cloth to remove dust, dirt and fingerprints from your portable devices' screens. Its anti-static formula will help to repel dust.
Tablet/Smartphone
Enjoy a spotless screen with this streak-free cleaning fluid, specially formulated not to leave any kind of residue on your screen.
The antistatic formula of this cleaning fluid helps to repel dust and dirt from your screen.
The eco-friendly formula of this cleaning fluid allows you to safely and efficiently clean your screen while protecting the environment.