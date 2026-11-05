I've had many steamers before. I really dislike ironing, so steaming was an awesome discovery for me. However, There are some things that I did not like as much... The fact that the steam comes out continuously (if you have kids, you know how dangerous that is!), the fact that you can't use it on all fabrics, and that most take quite long to heat up. In comes this beauty. The Philips 8000 series is such a game changer. It has something called airstretch tech, which sucks in your fabric while you steam... And the steam/stretch only works when you push the button, so you can choose when the steam comes out. That is just so unique and handy. Also, the power cord is really long, which makes it perfect for me, as my house doesn't have that many power plugs... And it heats up in 30s The steamer has three settings: just steaming, airstretch/steam on the lightest setting and a harder setting. For my hubby's dress shirts for work, the first setting worked! For my linen dresses, S2 worked. Love!