2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
New
STH8020/10
The fastest handheld steamer from the No.1 ironing brand¹
Stretches first, steams after! Our AirStretch Handheld Steamer uses suction to stretch fabric before steam reaches it, helping steam work deeper on stubborn wrinkles. Stretch and steam work together for smoother, ready-to-wear results.
Ironing brand
Patented AirStretch Technology pulls fabric flat so steam penetrates deeper for faster³ results
The powerful combination of steam and suction enables better wrinkle removal in a single pass⁶
OptimalTEMP Technology keeps every ironable fabric safe, from delicate silk to sturdy denim.
Up to 24g/min steam output and 1500W power remove even tough wrinkles quickly and effectively⁷
Removable water tank with 140ml capacity lets you steam up to 3 garments in one go without refilling
Experience 3 times faster³ steaming with AirStretch Technology. Its 2600Pa powerful suction⁴ gently pulls fabric flat, helping steam reach deeper for faster, more even results so you can get ready under 3 minutes - start to finish.⁵
Half the effort. Better results. Suction holds fabric in place, so one hand is all you need. Glide edge to edge - top to bottom, no adjusting, just effortless steaming in an easier way. ⁶
OptimalTEMP Technology keeps every ironable fabric safe, from delicate silk to sturdy denim. Steam confidently without changing settings or waiting for the right temperature.
4.3
of 5
15
Reviews
Chelsea3
05/11/2026
Australia
Part of promotion
Stylish
Absolutely love the Philips 8000 series AirStretch hand held steamer is flawless! She’s so pretty and light, it works a dream! It’s quiet, heats up so quick and does the trick fast leaving clothes smooth and crinkle free. I was surprised at how quick and easy it is to use. The water compartment is of a good size and lasts without having to refill often. It did a really good job on some harder peices of clothing. I love using it and don’t see ironing my clothes a hassle anymore.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirStretch 8000 Series STH8020/10 Handheld Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirStretch 8000 Series STH8020/10 Handheld Steamer
Baggio101
03/11/2026
Australia
Part of promotion
Quick and easy ironing
The steamer was simple to use and way more convenient then a traditional iron. I especially like that I do not need to be concerned about having a hot iron laying around, waiting for to cool down. Especially when kids are running around.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirStretch 8000 Series STH8020/10 Handheld Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirStretch 8000 Series STH8020/10 Handheld Steamer
Mamamia7
02/11/2026
Australia
Part of promotion
Best steamer I’ve ever used!
This steamer is AMAZING. It is so easy to use, high quality and it works on every kind of fabric! No more getting out a big iron board, burning myself and my clothes! I’ve been using this steamer EVERY day on work clothes, my son’s school shirt, dress pants, regular tees you name it. It gets out all the wrinkles and is lightweight portable enough to bring into every room needed. Highly recommend!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirStretch 8000 Series STH8020/10 Handheld Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirStretch 8000 Series STH8020/10 Handheld Steamer
1. From Philips, Euromonitor International Limited, per irons category definition; retail volume sales in units, 2025 data
2. STH80XX tested on a cotton fabric comparing the two modes; steam only and high suction with steam
3. Comparing to STH30XX, tested on cotton
4. Measured with suction-only, heater and steam disabled.
5. STH80XX tested with suction and steaming on a silk blouse
6. Comparing to STH30XX, tested on different fabrics
7. The 1500 W power rating is based on the appliance being connected to a 240 V power supply. Actual power rating may vary depending on the voltage
8. Tested with bacteria/yeast test strains: Escherichia coli (8099), Staphylococcus aureus. ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 ^Tested with dust mites species: Dermatophagoides farinae (male & female adult mites and nymphs)
9. Use the product only on flat, heat- and steam-resistant surface. Steam may damage or cause discoloration of certain material finishes or furniture.