2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
SHB1103/97
Comfortable and hands free safe talk
comfortable with Light and Small design for long hour talk
Enjoy clear, echo free calls with the headsets' highly sensitive microphone and smart acoustic design.
Using your cellphone without a headset can be inconvenient and unsafe. In many locations it is also illegal while driving. Wired handsfree kits add the hassle of a cable. A Bluetooth headset replaces the cable with a short range wireless Bluetooth connection, so your hands are free and your freedom to move is not hampered by a cable. Because the transmitted energy close to your head is much lower than that radiated from your mobile phone Bluetooth also decreases potential risks associated with cellphone radiation.
Manage your call without using your mobile phone. This includes call aceptance, rejection, voice dial and redial. Voice dial and redial have to be supported by your mobile phone.
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