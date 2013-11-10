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Discontinued

Philips AventBaby Bottle Trainer Kit

SCF683/07

1

| (1) Review

Baby's first step to using a cup

Designed to be gentle on baby's gums, the Philips Avent bottle trainer SCF683/07 with a soft, non-spill drinking spout

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Easy-grip handles for bottles

Baby's first step to using a cup

  • 9oz

  • Variable Flow Nipple

Easy to grip, removable handles

Easy to grip, removable handles

Attach the easy-grip handles to the baby bottle to help your baby learn to drink independently

Soft non-spill drinking spout

Soft non-spill drinking spout

Replace the nipple with the soft, non-spill drinking spout - designed to be gentle on your baby's gums

Replace nipple with the soft spout

Replace nipple with the soft spout

Transform feeding bottle by simply replacing the nipple with the soft, non-spill drinking spout

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

10/11/2013

US

US

Not compatible with the natural range

We bought this bottle to use the handle on the avent natural bottle range. The literature says that it is compatible with all avent bottles - it is NOT. The only way we can switch from the natural range to the cups is to change all our bottles from the natural to the regular range so that the flanges fit. We would need to rebuy all the bottles as the flanges are not sold separately. Very unhappy

This review was made for SCF683/07 Baby Bottle Trainer Kit

This review was made for SCF683/07 Baby Bottle Trainer Kit

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 users of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Lovebrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia. 