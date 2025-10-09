2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
New
One simple routine, from one feed to the next
The most trusted way to warm and sterilize keeps you a step ahead. Our hospital-standard water bath warming better preserves milk proteins while the smart sensor prevents overheating. Time to clean up? Natural steam removes 99.9% of germs.
Gentle warming, no hotspots
Chemical-free sterilization
Quick and easy set up
Compatible with most essentials
Time for a feed? Hospital-standard water bath warming better preserves milk nutrients without compromising on efficiency. Whether you or another caregiver are feeding baby, the best warming technology ensures it's all ready in 3 minutes.*
When it’s time to clean up, use the power of natural steam to eradicate 99.9% of bacteria. Steam, known for its ability to reach into nooks and crevices, is perfect for sterilizing every corner of your baby's bottle, pacifier and small toys. And it's all chemical-free.
Warm milk the way nurses do in hospitals using water bath warming. Compared to other methods, it better preserves milk proteins essential for building up a baby's immune system. Gentle and quick, our technology helps promote baby's healthy development with every feed.
Awards
4.6
of 5
112
Reviews
95%
recommend this product
Leeg108
09/10/2025
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Really helpful product
This is a really helpful product Very spacious and convenient! I use it every night for my baby's bottles. And it saves my time a lot. Guys invest your money in the right product and philip avent sterilizer Machine is the best product to invest in. Go for it guys!!!
Pros
Works great
Cons
Nothing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer SCF359/20 Premium
Date of Use 2024-09-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer SCF359/20 Premium
Date of Use 2024-09-09
Jay84321
06/10/2025
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Phillips 2 in 1 warmer and sterilizer
Phillips 2 in 1 warmer and sterilizer surprised me at how quick and efficiently it heated the bottle up. It said 3 mins and it really was to heat the bottle. This saved time and made it quicker to get the bottle to the crying baby especially when out and about as this was a essential piece of kit. Most other warmers take up to 10 mins and then it can be too hot. I recommend this item .
Pros
Quick, easy and even heating distribution
Cons
None so far
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer SCF359/20 Premium
Date of Use 2024-09-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer SCF359/20 Premium
Date of Use 2024-09-06
Sabahat Khan
05/10/2025
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Life made so easy
I recently tried the Philips 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer SCF359/20, and it has been a game changer for my daily routine. The dual functionality of warming bottles and sterilizing them is incredibly convenient, especially during those busy mornings. The design is sleek and user-friendly, making it easy to operate even with one hand. I appreciate how quickly it warms the milk to the perfect temperature, ensuring my little one gets their feed just right. The sterilization feature is a relief, providing peace of mind that everything is clean and safe for my baby. Overall, I highly recommend the Philips 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer for any parent looking for a reliable and efficient solution to bottle feeding. It has truly simplified my life.
Pros
Easy to use, efficient
Cons
NA
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer SCF359/20 Premium
Date of Use 2024-09-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer SCF359/20 Premium
Date of Use 2024-09-05
Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 users of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Lovebrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia.
150ml/5oz of room temperature milk in Avent 9oz Natural bottle.