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New

Philips Avent 2-in-1 Warmer & SterilizerPremium

SCF359/00

4.6

| (112) Reviews | 95% recommend this product

1 award

One simple routine, from one feed to the next

The most trusted way to warm and sterilize keeps you a step ahead. Our hospital-standard water bath warming better preserves milk proteins while the smart sensor prevents overheating. Time to clean up? Natural steam removes 99.9% of germs.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Fast, safe warming and sterilization. Every time.

One simple routine, from one feed to the next

  • Gentle warming, no hotspots

  • Chemical-free sterilization

  • Quick and easy set up

  • Compatible with most essentials

Warm bottles in 3 minutes with one button*

Warm bottles in 3 minutes with one button*

Time for a feed? Hospital-standard water bath warming better preserves milk nutrients without compromising on efficiency. Whether you or another caregiver are feeding baby, the best warming technology ensures it's all ready in 3 minutes.*

Safely eradicate 99.9% of bacteria using natural steam

Safely eradicate 99.9% of bacteria using natural steam

When it’s time to clean up, use the power of natural steam to eradicate 99.9% of bacteria. Steam, known for its ability to reach into nooks and crevices, is perfect for sterilizing every corner of your baby's bottle, pacifier and small toys. And it's all chemical-free.

Uses hospital-standard water bath warming

Uses hospital-standard water bath warming

Warm milk the way nurses do in hospitals using water bath warming. Compared to other methods, it better preserves milk proteins essential for building up a baby's immune system. Gentle and quick, our technology helps promote baby's healthy development with every feed.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

112

Reviews

95%

recommend this product

2

09/10/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Really helpful product

This is a really helpful product Very spacious and convenient! I use it every night for my baby's bottles. And it saves my time a lot. Guys invest your money in the right product and philip avent sterilizer Machine is the best product to invest in. Go for it guys!!!

Pros

Works great

Cons

Nothing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer SCF359/20 Premium

Date of Use 2024-09-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer SCF359/20 Premium

Date of Use 2024-09-09

06/10/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Phillips 2 in 1 warmer and sterilizer

Phillips 2 in 1 warmer and sterilizer surprised me at how quick and efficiently it heated the bottle up. It said 3 mins and it really was to heat the bottle. This saved time and made it quicker to get the bottle to the crying baby especially when out and about as this was a essential piece of kit. Most other warmers take up to 10 mins and then it can be too hot. I recommend this item .

Pros

Quick, easy and even heating distribution

Cons

None so far

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer SCF359/20 Premium

Date of Use 2024-09-06

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer SCF359/20 Premium

Date of Use 2024-09-06

05/10/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Life made so easy

I recently tried the Philips 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer SCF359/20, and it has been a game changer for my daily routine. The dual functionality of warming bottles and sterilizing them is incredibly convenient, especially during those busy mornings. The design is sleek and user-friendly, making it easy to operate even with one hand. I appreciate how quickly it warms the milk to the perfect temperature, ensuring my little one gets their feed just right. The sterilization feature is a relief, providing peace of mind that everything is clean and safe for my baby. Overall, I highly recommend the Philips 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer for any parent looking for a reliable and efficient solution to bottle feeding. It has truly simplified my life.

Pros

Easy to use, efficient

Cons

NA

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer SCF359/20 Premium

Date of Use 2024-09-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer SCF359/20 Premium

Date of Use 2024-09-05

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 users of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Lovebrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia. 

  1. 150ml/5oz of room temperature milk in Avent 9oz Natural bottle.