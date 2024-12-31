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Discontinued

Philips Aventultra soft pacifier

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The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin

Take care of sensitive skin with the Philips Avent ultra soft pacifier. Our super soft*, flexible shield follows the curves of your baby's cheeks, leaving fewer marks and less irritation for more comfortable soothing.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Flexible shield for a comfortable fit

The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin

  • ultra soft and flexible

  • 6-18m

  • Orthodontic & BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

Soft, flexible shield for fewer skin marks & less irritation

Soft, flexible shield for fewer skin marks & less irritation

Sensitive skin needs extra care. Our shield technology lets this soother follow the natural curves of your baby's face for a comfortable fit. Your little one will experience fewer skin marks and less irritation.

Rounded shield for extra comfort every day

Rounded shield for extra comfort every day

Our rounded shield minimizes pressure for comfortable soothing that's gentle on your little one's cheeks.

Loved by babies worldwide*

Loved by babies worldwide*

When we asked moms how their little ones respond to our textured silicone nipples, on average 98% said that their baby accepts Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers.

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 users of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Lovebrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia. 

  1. Developed with healthcare professionals and moms

  2. 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers

  3. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use

  4. No 1 global pacifier brand

  5. Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage

  6. 85% of moms surveyed perceive this pacifier feels softer than eight comparable models of other leading brands, independent research, USA, Feb 2017