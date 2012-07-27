Overall, the Avent classic bottle gift set was great. I originally received the product for free to use and then provide a review. I had never used any Avent products before. The gift set was great and had all the essentials for a new baby. There were several features I especially liked: 1)The sterilizer was not huge and still fit all the bottles and accessories inside to allow for just one run in the microwave. 2)The small bottles were easy for my baby (9 months old) to hold with my help and I loved that each nipple was numbered so I could tell what size flow she was using. 3)I really liked the bottle brush because it had flexible bristles and no sponge section on it. This made it more sanitary. At first I did not like the sippy cup nipple and it seemed hard for my daughter to figure out how to get the water out but once she learned how, she loved it and I like that the sippy cup is again, small enough for her to hold herself. The only other thing I found confusing was the ounces label for UK versus US on the bottles. It was hard to determine which line on the bottle was measuring for UK or US. Compared to the glass bottles I've previously used, these were overall fantastic and I would purchase this gift set for friends that were having a baby.