I keep my mustache trimmed with it ever few days. It also allows trimming hair around the ears between haircuts. Instead of carrying a trimmer and my shaver one device handles it all. A small carrying pouch would be nice. However careful opening of the clear plastic packaging(was part of first one I bought, but not the second purchased) has allowed me to use it to protect and carry the trimmer when I travel. The negative is the flimsy beard comb that you have to remove to trim right to the skin on the edges of beard or sideburns. After about 7 months of use one of the side attachment arms broke off making it useless as that shoe controls the length of hair cut. I have had to buy another one of the units so I can use the beard comb on it to style my beard and trim sideburns.