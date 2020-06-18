2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
RQ111/51
Show your style
Click-on Beard Styler complements your Philips SensoTouch or arcitec electric shaver, so you can create the style you want.
SmartClick accessory
5 length settings
The beard & moustache comb allows you to maintain a perfect beard up to 5mm.
Turn your shaver into a trimmer in 2 easy steps. 1. Lift the shaving head out of the shaver; 2. Click on the Beard Styler.
Simply remove the comb to use the precision trimmer with a 0.5mm stubble setting.
2.5
of 5
30
Reviews
JLFB
18/06/2020
US
Verified buyer
great & versatile attachment
Easy to attach and retract. Covers more area than previous model. can be set for different trimmings.
Pros
Friendly to use. Leaves a desired trim.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/52 Beard Styler
Date of Use 2020-05-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/52 Beard Styler
Date of Use 2020-05-18
Badmanrick
27/01/2018
US
Verified buyer
Highly recommended
I was skeptical at first but this works great. I was paying the barber to trim my beard. But this works so great I do not need the barber to do it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/52 Beard Styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/52 Beard Styler
slypuppy1954
20/10/2013
US
best trimmer ive ever had.
Does the best job out of all trimmers ive tried.get one.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/52 Beard Styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/52 Beard Styler