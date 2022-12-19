2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
PPM7501DG/79
The best to warm-up and recover anytime, anywhere
This ultra slim mini massage gun is a powerful tool for people who do regular exercises. A powerful accessory for sports warm up and recovery, in the comfort of your own space (home, office, travel).
Structural strength in aluminium body
8mm deep muscle impact
10kg power output
6 professional massage heads, including Titanium and PU rubber
317 grams only
With the powerful dynamic system, the device can provide a 10kg output power at 8mm massage depth, which is an innovative breakthrough.
Only 35mm wide, the metallic handle is easy to grasp. The overall size is just 14.5×7.5×3.5cm. It can be put in close fitting sport bags and occupies very little space.
Real-time strength feedback shows on light ring with colors. You can monitor the pressure you are using on your body, so that you can adjust your massage plan according to advice of your physio.
3.9
of 5
8
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
prinsha9
19/12/2022
Australia
Part of promotion
Perfect Massage Gun
WOAH! This massage gun is something else. I am so grateful to be one of the influenster to have received this product. This is the massage gun which you need after having a long hectic day. Different types of massaging shape helps you to relief your body aches. Absolutely so in love with the product. It really decreases your muscle ache and gives relaxation to the body. Highly recommend this product.
This review was made for Professional Sports Massage PPM7501DG SuperDynamic Mini Massage gun 10kg / 8mm
This review was made for Professional Sports Massage PPM7501DG SuperDynamic Mini Massage gun 10kg / 8mm
rafqaaa
06/12/2022
Australia
Part of promotion
Perfect
I really liked this product. I am someone who really suffers from lower back pain and this massager was perfect. You can adjust the speed of the vibration. The vibrations are so calming and helps to get rid of knots. I love the case it comes in keeps it organised and is easy to travel with. Love it ❤️❤️❤️
This review was made for Professional Sports Massage PPM7501DG SuperDynamic Mini Massage gun 10kg / 8mm
This review was made for Professional Sports Massage PPM7501DG SuperDynamic Mini Massage gun 10kg / 8mm
farehabridalstudio
02/12/2022
Australia
Part of promotion
Absolutely love the phillips pro massage gun
I received this last week and have been using it everyday since. I honestly did don’t know o could relax and loosen up my shoulder and hip muscles without seeing a physio or chiro (I was seeing chiro and physio) for hip issues. After using this machine the first time I felt like it was hurting on the parts of my hips and shoulders they were tight or perhaps knotted. I massaged for about 2 minutes and felt a instant relief. Unbelievable, like how can pain just disappear into thin air! I am shocked and still can’t believe the results I’m getting . Thank you so much for choosing me as your tester! I love it and think it really works… can’t stop recommending!
This review was made for Professional Sports Massage PPM7501DG SuperDynamic Mini Massage gun 10kg / 8mm
This review was made for Professional Sports Massage PPM7501DG SuperDynamic Mini Massage gun 10kg / 8mm