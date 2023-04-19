2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
PPM4311GN/79
Enjoy a deep relaxation anytime, anywhere
Beautiful in appearance. Supporting the use of different methods to massage different parts of the body. It soothes muscles, promotes blood circulation, and gives you a deep relaxation experience by kneading and heating of two 3D nodes.
3D rotating massage nodes
Hot compress 42±3 °C
Rechargeable / portable
Long lasting Lithium Battery Power
One-key control
Using two 3D massage nodes, you can simulate the massage action of manually pressing, pushing and kneading for a more thorough massage.
There are 4 modes available: clockwise kneading, counterclockwise kneading, clockwise heating kneading and counterclockwise heating kneading. Various modes can meet for the relaxation needs of different parts of body at any time. You can easily enjoy favorite massage experience.
When kneading, apply a constant temperature at about 42 degrees to promote blood circulation, relieve pain and relax muscles.
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
ainam5
19/04/2023
Australia
Part of promotion
Best massager
Love this so much as it ease my back feel so relaxed after using it. Would highly recommend this to everyone get yours ASAP the Phillips Mini Back massager ♥️
This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM4311GN Wireless Back Massager
This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM4311GN Wireless Back Massager
misscharlot
20/01/2023
Australia
Part of promotion
Love the cordless
Love the cordless to bring it everywhere in the house MDP move freely on the body, even my kid can help me out pointing at my sore spot.
This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM4311GN Wireless Back Massager
This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM4311GN Wireless Back Massager
anweshag1
01/12/2022
Australia
Part of promotion
WFH - this is your answer!
Absolutely loved this massager. It is so effective. Came in with 3 settings. Circle,anti-circle and round massage. The product is so handy and gives relief to neck and back stiffness in 10 minutes. Easy to carry and light weight. Highly recommended! Great for the hybrid work life these days
This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM4311GN Wireless Back Massager
This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM4311GN Wireless Back Massager