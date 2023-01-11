2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
PPM4301GY/79
Relax & Massage, with or without 42°C hot compress
Beautiful materials and appearance. Two 3D massage nodes, with or without 42°C hot compress, to massage different parts of the body. It soothes muscles, promotes blood circulation, and gives you a deep relaxation experience.
3D rotating massage nodes
Hot compress 42±3 °C
One-key control
Using two 3D massage nodes, you can simulate the massage action of manually pressing, pushing and kneading for a more thorough massage.
There are 4 modes available: clockwise kneading, counterclockwise kneading, clockwise heating kneading and counterclockwise heating kneading. Various modes can meet for the relaxation needs of different parts of body at any time. You can easily enjoy favorite massage experience.
When kneading, apply a constant temperature at about 42 degrees to promote blood circulation, relieve pain and relax muscles.
4.4
of 5
5
Reviews
chiaram62
11/01/2023
Australia
Part of promotion
Life saver after a long day on my feet
This little gem of a massager is perfect. At the end of a hard day, I set some time aside for self care. Even if it’s 5 mins, I use this on my lower back or my legs especially when I’ve been on my feet all day.
This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM4301GY Multifunctional Kneeding Pillow
This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM4301GY Multifunctional Kneeding Pillow
satah
12/12/2022
Australia
Part of promotion
Amazing
I liked that there is a heating option so you get heat whilst using it, I used it on my neck and shoulders after a big day st work and would definitely recommend
This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM4301GY Multifunctional Kneeding Pillow
This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM4301GY Multifunctional Kneeding Pillow
akkaushalfa185d02
12/12/2022
Australia
Part of promotion
Great product but not that convenient
This product does the job as it really helped me with a muscle I pulled. The only downfall is that it’s corded n the cord isn’t that long so I had to sit on the floor next to the switch to use it. It would be a perfect little addition to my fitness journey if this was cordless.
This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM4301GY Multifunctional Kneeding Pillow
This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM4301GY Multifunctional Kneeding Pillow