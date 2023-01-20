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Discontinued

Recovery & RelaxationTap and Punch Massage Shawl

PPM3321GY/79

3.4

| (8) Reviews

Handsfree Neck, Waist, Back and Shoulder Massager

Super multifunctional massage shawl: 11 built-in massage techniques from hand tapping to punching, 6 strength levels (65W!), 42°C hot compress. This massage shawl is made of skin friendly leather-like fabric. Beautiful in appearance.

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Ideal for home and office use

Handsfree Neck, Waist, Back and Shoulder Massager

  • 11 massage techniques

  • 65W operating power

  • 42°C hot compress

  • Leather-like fabric

  • 1.8m power cable

Wear it and enjoy the massage

You can wear a massager like a shawl to massage your neck and shoulders, and then continue to work or read with your hands. There is no need to hold the handles like other massagers with similar functions.

It can also be applied to other body parts.

With the flexible design of the massage, you can easily put it on your back, waist, legs or other body parts and enjoy a relaxing massage.

A variety of professional massage strength and mode options.

There are 6 levels of force and 11 built-in massage modes to simulate various massage techniques from hand tapping to punching. You can choose the appropriate force and friquency to make you feel comfortable.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

8

Reviews

2

20/01/2023

Australia

Australia

Best device ever!

The Philips Neck Massager is So perfect! Coming home after a long day? This is what you need for a rest with a cup of tea ( or your fav bev) and feel the rhythm of levels suited to you and lean back. The leather casing feels great and you feel special :) try it now!

This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM3321GY Tap and Punch Massage Shawl

This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM3321GY Tap and Punch Massage Shawl

21/12/2022

Australia

Australia

The Perfect Massager for Relaxation!

I’m very impressed with this massager. As someone with a chronically stressful life and high anxiety this neck and shoulder massager targets those high tension areas! While it is definitely not an intense massager, it is SUPERB for comfort and relaxation and well as assisting my muscle recovery. I would highly recommend this to anyone who struggles with neck/shoulder tension, those who work desk jobs as it relieves the discomfort of slouching forward at your desk, or just those who want to add a little more comfort to their lives!

This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM3321GY Tap and Punch Massage Shawl

This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM3321GY Tap and Punch Massage Shawl

05/12/2022

Australia

Australia

My first six star review

As this is a shawl, it simply drapes over you so that you can sit and relax while you get a beautiful massage. Maybe you’re watching TV, or working, or just simply enjoying some down time.   This could easily be draped on other parts of your body, which I am very keen to try!   With 11 modes to make sure not an inch of your back and shoulders are missed, and a hot compress to really help melt the tension away, this is just such a simple way to relax even if its only for 10 minutes a day.   Put this on your Christmas list – you will not regret it!!

This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM3321GY Tap and Punch Massage Shawl

This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM3321GY Tap and Punch Massage Shawl

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