2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
PPM3321GY/79
Handsfree Neck, Waist, Back and Shoulder Massager
Super multifunctional massage shawl: 11 built-in massage techniques from hand tapping to punching, 6 strength levels (65W!), 42°C hot compress. This massage shawl is made of skin friendly leather-like fabric. Beautiful in appearance.
11 massage techniques
65W operating power
42°C hot compress
Leather-like fabric
1.8m power cable
You can wear a massager like a shawl to massage your neck and shoulders, and then continue to work or read with your hands. There is no need to hold the handles like other massagers with similar functions.
With the flexible design of the massage, you can easily put it on your back, waist, legs or other body parts and enjoy a relaxing massage.
There are 6 levels of force and 11 built-in massage modes to simulate various massage techniques from hand tapping to punching. You can choose the appropriate force and friquency to make you feel comfortable.
3.4
of 5
8
Reviews
emelc1
20/01/2023
Australia
Part of promotion
Best device ever!
The Philips Neck Massager is So perfect! Coming home after a long day? This is what you need for a rest with a cup of tea ( or your fav bev) and feel the rhythm of levels suited to you and lean back. The leather casing feels great and you feel special :) try it now!
This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM3321GY Tap and Punch Massage Shawl
This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM3321GY Tap and Punch Massage Shawl
kikil11
21/12/2022
Australia
Part of promotion
The Perfect Massager for Relaxation!
I’m very impressed with this massager. As someone with a chronically stressful life and high anxiety this neck and shoulder massager targets those high tension areas! While it is definitely not an intense massager, it is SUPERB for comfort and relaxation and well as assisting my muscle recovery. I would highly recommend this to anyone who struggles with neck/shoulder tension, those who work desk jobs as it relieves the discomfort of slouching forward at your desk, or just those who want to add a little more comfort to their lives!
This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM3321GY Tap and Punch Massage Shawl
This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM3321GY Tap and Punch Massage Shawl
alyise
05/12/2022
Australia
Part of promotion
My first six star review
As this is a shawl, it simply drapes over you so that you can sit and relax while you get a beautiful massage. Maybe you’re watching TV, or working, or just simply enjoying some down time. This could easily be draped on other parts of your body, which I am very keen to try! With 11 modes to make sure not an inch of your back and shoulders are missed, and a hot compress to really help melt the tension away, this is just such a simple way to relax even if its only for 10 minutes a day. Put this on your Christmas list – you will not regret it!!
This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM3321GY Tap and Punch Massage Shawl
This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM3321GY Tap and Punch Massage Shawl