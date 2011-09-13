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Discontinued

Classic micro sound system

MCM169/12

4.3

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Obsessed with sound

For more music enjoyment, the Philips classic micro music system offers the ability to rip all your music - from CDs directly to a USB device. Plus, Dynamic Bass Boost ensures great sound.

See all benefits

Relax with great music

Obsessed with sound

  • CD ripping

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.

2x5W RMS/2x10W music power/400W PMPO

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

13/09/2011

Singapore

Singapore

good

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM169 Classic micro sound system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM169 Classic micro sound system

26/06/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Great sound for its size.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM169 Classic micro sound system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM169 Classic micro sound system

18/01/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Love the design! (Thats what caught me to this product) Great sounds too. Was blown away when the salesman gave me a sample hearing of a track.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM169 Classic micro sound system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM169 Classic micro sound system

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Disclaimers

  1. Music with Digital Right Management not supported.