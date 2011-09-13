2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Obsessed with sound
For more music enjoyment, the Philips classic micro music system offers the ability to rip all your music - from CDs directly to a USB device. Plus, Dynamic Bass Boost ensures great sound.
CD ripping
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.
4.3
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
bee_beelim
13/09/2011
Singapore
good
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM169 Classic micro sound system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM169 Classic micro sound system
Wendy_Lau
26/06/2012
Singapore
Great sound for its size.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM169 Classic micro sound system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM169 Classic micro sound system
NorHisyam
18/01/2012
Singapore
Love the design! (Thats what caught me to this product) Great sounds too. Was blown away when the salesman gave me a sample hearing of a track.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM169 Classic micro sound system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM169 Classic micro sound system
Music with Digital Right Management not supported.