2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
LUMTB830X1/30
Fresher food for tastier travel
Philips TB8301 is a portable high-capacity thermal box. With powerful dual freezing and chilling zones, plus an odor-reducing function, it keeps your food and drinks fresh. And equipped with wheels and a handle, it’s easy to move.
Plasma odor reduction
Dual cooling and freezing zone
Powerful temperature control
Large storage capacity
Equipped with silent PU 6-inch wheels and a folding handle, its easy to move your Philips TB8000 series to and from your vehicle. Just pop the handle out and wheel it like you would a small suitcase through the airport. The unique 3-spoke wheel design also helps you stay balanced, helping to prevent scratches or other damage, as well as making it easier to clean.Enhanced wheels and handle can still withstand a load of 60 KG, and even when fully loaded,it can still go up and down 100 steps without deformation or damage.*1
The Philips TB8301 effectively reduces unwanted odors emitted from stored food. Built-in plasma technology releases positive and negative ions into the air. These ions interact with odorous substances*2, converting them into harmless substances, or removing the vast majority of them. The same process can also remove bacteria*2 from the air. The result is safer and fresher food storage for your journey.
With two separate compartments, the Philips TB8301 can chill and freeze items at the same time. This offers you 4 combinations of cooling and freezing, giving you flexibility over what foods and drinks you can store. So when youre on the road, you and your friends can enjoy chilled drinks and snacks, as well as an ice-cream.
Reviews
1. Tested and measured by an in-house lab.
2. According to laboratory test reports, it can absorb or decompose 94.8% of Methyl mercaptan and Trimethylamine , which represent odorous gas. The antibacterial rate against Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus reaches 99.99%.
3. Monitoring the thermal box temperature range: room temperature to -22°C. Tested by an in-house lab on an empty thermal box with the ambient temperature at 20°C, measuring the temperature drop curve.
4. Source: Safe storage temperatures guidelines for human breast milk issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), USA.
5. Tested by an in-house lab on an empty thermal box with the ambient temperature at 20°C.Monitoring the smaller compartment cooling time from 20°C to 0°C and freezing time from 20°C to -10°C. This applies to the thermal box, the drop in temperature of its contents will vary.
6. Monitoring the thermal box temperature display when powered off. Tested by an in-house lab on a fully loaded thermal box with the ambient temperature at 32°C, turning it off once the box reached -20°C. This applies to the thermal box, the change in temperature of its contents will vary.
7. DC power supply to monitor thermal box ECO mode power consumption. Tested by an in-house lab on an empty thermal box with the ambient temperature at 25°C, setting the temperature to -20°C and measuring 1 working cycle power consumption. 1 week of power consumption based on driving 2.2 hours per day.
8. Tested by an in-house lab. The compressor will stop working when the thermal box is tilted at an angle of 30°,when the tilt angle is less than 29° and lasts for more than one minute, the compressor will resume working.