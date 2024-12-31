Portable thermal box equipped with handle and wheels

Equipped with silent PU 6-inch wheels and a folding handle, its easy to move your Philips TB8000 series to and from your vehicle. Just pop the handle out and wheel it like you would a small suitcase through the airport. The unique 3-spoke wheel design also helps you stay balanced, helping to prevent scratches or other damage, as well as making it easier to clean.Enhanced wheels and handle can still withstand a load of 60 KG, and even when fully loaded,it can still go up and down 100 steps without deformation or damage.*1