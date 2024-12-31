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Car Jump StarterPowerful battery jump starter

LUMJS3210X1

Bring car batteries back to life

The Philips Jump Starter JS3210 is an emergency lifeline for a dead battery. Its powerful lithium battery instantly starts 12V vehicles, up to 4.0L gas and 3.0L diesel engines*. Plus, it comes with a handy 3-mode torch and USB ports.

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Instantly jump start a drained car battery

Bring car batteries back to life

  • Comprehensive safety features

  • Long-lasting design

  • Overheating protection

  • Multi-function travel tool

Easily start up to 4.0L gasoline and 3.0L diesel engines *1

Thanks to a large capacity Li-ion battery with a high discharge rate, Philips JS3210 Jump Starter can generate a 600A peak current. This allows you to instantly start a vehicle even with a completely drained battery, so you will not get stuck with your car not starting at the wrong moment. With a full charge, the device will be able to start a drained battery 20 times.*2

Compact design makes it easy to move and store

Powerful but compact, the Philips Jump Starter is designed to stay out of your way. It doesn’t take up much space, so you can store it permanently in your vehicle. And it’s easy to carry.

Safe to use with 8 safety features protecting you

The Philips JS3210 was designed with 8 safety features to ensure your safety. You can’t overcharge the device, or the car battery. Once the vehicle starts, there is no reverse charging. You’re protected if you attach clamps to the wrong terminals, or accidentally connect the clamps together. There is protection from excessive voltage or current discharge. And in the case of excessive temperature, it automatically shuts off to prevent overheating. This is a device that protects you from harm, and protects itself and your vehicle from damage.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Monitor the start ability for the 12V vehicle engine up to gasoline 4.0L with full charged productTested by inhouse lab at 25?/50RH,with removing vehicle battery connection.The age of the battery and the thickness of the oxide layer on the pole surface can affect the start-up performance

  2. Monitor the jump start quantity for 2.4T 12V vehicle with fullly charged product.Tested by inhouse lab at 25?/50RH,with removing vehicle battery connection.The age of the battery and the thickness of the oxide layer on the pole surface can affect the start-up performance

  3. Tested by inhouse lab with an environment temperature at 25?/50RH Set the drop height to 1.0M, and the drop floor surface is cement floor; Drop the 4 corners and 6 sides of the product separately, and the number of falls is 1 time each

  4. Tested by inhouse lab at 25C/50RH, monitoring the battery and PCB consumption, and theoretically calculates the maximum standby time of 2.7 years. Different temperatures and humidity can affect standby time.