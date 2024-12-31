Safe to use with 8 safety features protecting you

The Philips JS3210 was designed with 8 safety features to ensure your safety. You can’t overcharge the device, or the car battery. Once the vehicle starts, there is no reverse charging. You’re protected if you attach clamps to the wrong terminals, or accidentally connect the clamps together. There is protection from excessive voltage or current discharge. And in the case of excessive temperature, it automatically shuts off to prevent overheating. This is a device that protects you from harm, and protects itself and your vehicle from damage.