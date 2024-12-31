2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
LUMJS3210X1
Bring car batteries back to life
The Philips Jump Starter JS3210 is an emergency lifeline for a dead battery. Its powerful lithium battery instantly starts 12V vehicles, up to 4.0L gas and 3.0L diesel engines*. Plus, it comes with a handy 3-mode torch and USB ports.
Comprehensive safety features
Long-lasting design
Overheating protection
Multi-function travel tool
Thanks to a large capacity Li-ion battery with a high discharge rate, Philips JS3210 Jump Starter can generate a 600A peak current. This allows you to instantly start a vehicle even with a completely drained battery, so you will not get stuck with your car not starting at the wrong moment. With a full charge, the device will be able to start a drained battery 20 times.*2
Powerful but compact, the Philips Jump Starter is designed to stay out of your way. It doesn’t take up much space, so you can store it permanently in your vehicle. And it’s easy to carry.
The Philips JS3210 was designed with 8 safety features to ensure your safety. You can’t overcharge the device, or the car battery. Once the vehicle starts, there is no reverse charging. You’re protected if you attach clamps to the wrong terminals, or accidentally connect the clamps together. There is protection from excessive voltage or current discharge. And in the case of excessive temperature, it automatically shuts off to prevent overheating. This is a device that protects you from harm, and protects itself and your vehicle from damage.
Reviews
Monitor the start ability for the 12V vehicle engine up to gasoline 4.0L with full charged productTested by inhouse lab at 25?/50RH,with removing vehicle battery connection.The age of the battery and the thickness of the oxide layer on the pole surface can affect the start-up performance
Monitor the jump start quantity for 2.4T 12V vehicle with fullly charged product.Tested by inhouse lab at 25?/50RH,with removing vehicle battery connection.The age of the battery and the thickness of the oxide layer on the pole surface can affect the start-up performance
Tested by inhouse lab with an environment temperature at 25?/50RH Set the drop height to 1.0M, and the drop floor surface is cement floor; Drop the 4 corners and 6 sides of the product separately, and the number of falls is 1 time each
Tested by inhouse lab at 25C/50RH, monitoring the battery and PCB consumption, and theoretically calculates the maximum standby time of 2.7 years. Different temperatures and humidity can affect standby time.