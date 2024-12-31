ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Power AlkalineBattery

LR6P4B/40

Powers all high-energy consuming devices

Your electronic products today, like electronic toys and portable audio, are more thirsty for power than ever. Keep them running longer, with Power Alkaline Philips batteries.

See all benefits

Powers all high-energy consuming devices

  • AA

  • Alkaline

Philips Alkaline batteries contain 0% Cadmium, Mercury, Lead

These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium, Mercury and Lead.

Complete range which means a battery for every need

Philips offers a complete portfolio consisting of the most frequently used batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9V) in different packaging variations in order to meet your needs.

Easy-to-understand language-free user instructions

Universal language-free symbols on the packaging explain how and where the battery can or should be used.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.