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2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

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  • Packaging photograph
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Discontinued

Power AlkalineBattery

LR6P2B/97

Powers all high-energy consuming devices

Your electronic products today, like electronic toys and portable audio, are more thirsty for power than ever. Keep them running longer, with Power Alkaline Philips batteries.

See all benefits

Powers all high-energy consuming devices

  • AA

  • Alkaline

The battery remains fresh for use for up to 5 years

Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.

Alkaline batteries are 6x better than average Zinc Carbon

Alkaline batteries are six times better than average Zinc Carbon batteries.

Complete range which means a battery for every need

Philips offers a complete portfolio consisting of the most frequently used batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9V) in different packaging variations in order to meet your needs.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 286.7 kB
  • 21 July 2026

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