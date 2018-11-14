2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Exceptional clean between teeth
With nine unique brushing options, an intuitive pressure sensor and advanced brush head technology, Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum goes beyond traditional cleaning to deliver exceptional plaque removal and improved gum health.
3 modes, 3 intensities
2 brush heads
With pressure sensor
UV brush head sanitizer
FlexCare Platinum lets you choose from three cleaning modes — Clean, White or Gum Care — and three intensity settings — Low, Medium or High — to create a brushing experience that’s perfectly tailored to you.
With a special Gum Care mode for focused cleaning to help reduce gingival bleeding and inflammation, FlexCare Platinum is clinically proven to improve gum health in only two weeks.
With extra long bristles to reach deep between teeth and along the gum line, our new InterCare brush head features advanced cleaning technology to remove plaque and polish teeth as well as reminder bristles that fade from blue to white when it’s time to change your brush head.
4.5
of 5
11
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
anon
14/11/2018
Australia
why is it discontinued!
i really love this toothbrush and am very disappointed that it has been discontinued.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush
Marjie
18/09/2017
Australia
This product is far superior than previous electric toothbrushes I have used.
I love my new Philips Electric toothbrush and the fact that the brush is tucked away and sanitised after use. Lots of levels of the device which I find excellent. Also the brush is just the right size to get around my teeth.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush
Nickvh
30/10/2016
Australia
Amazing!
Product is amazing, my mouth hasn't felt this clean in a long time :) only con would be on the front of the box says I can redeem 2 free brush heads but the redemption form inside says the promotion ended on 31 December 2015
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush
Source: Surveys were conducted in countries representing a total of 86% of the world’s market contribution to total power toothbrush retail sales value. Based on a study of over 2,800 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Australia, Spain, and the United Kingdom in 2025
Compared to manual toothbrushing alone
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode