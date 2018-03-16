2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
HX8211/06
Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss is an easy way to start cleaning between teeth. AirFloss can be used with mouthwash or water and features unique air and micro-droplet technology to help remove plaque in hard to reach areas.
w/ 1 nozzle
AirFloss utilizes unique air and micro-droplet technology to send a burst of pressurized air and water or mouthwash between your teeth. The one-touch activation button is as simple as a mouse click.
Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.
With the AirFloss, cleaning your entire mouth takes just 30 seconds. Simply press the button once for a single burst, then move and repeat. To use the new auto-burst feature, hold down the button and move the guidance tip from space to space. It will automatically burst every second.
3.4
of 5
23
Reviews
cjmmoi
16/03/2018
Australia
It is simple, I should have flossed, but I did not.
With the Airfloss I regularly floss and the gums do feel better. Is it the same as using flossing string? May be not, but it does help remove food bits (ah gross). You need a mountain of money to run the three burst mode with a dental mouthwash. So, I use one burst with the mouthwash and plain water with the three burst mode after food that likely settles between the teeth (popcorn, corn, etc). Also the recommendation of using mouthwash and then cleaning the teeth is inconsistent with the direction of some mouthwashes (e.g. Sensodyne recommends not washing out your mouth for 15 minutes after application). Unfortunately, the unit failed, but fortunately within the warranty. To the credit of Philips they provided a simple and professional process to have the failed unit replaced (although I am still waiting for the confirmation email to be been sent).
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/06 Interdental - Rechargeable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/06 Interdental - Rechargeable
Motown
03/12/2017
Australia
Flossing just got so much easy!
As this is my third flosser from Philips over the past 6 years or so, I'm now a true convert to the air flosser range from Philips. The Philips Sonicare AirFloss Interdental - Rechargeable model HX8211 has just made flossing so much easy as it takes away all the hassle by getting into the areas that the thread flosser couldn't get into. My dentist actually recommended the air flosser as it helps in improving the condition of the gums, so if you haven't tried the Philips air flosser, I would recommend that you do. Another important factor is that Philips offer a 2 year warranty for peace of mind.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/06 Interdental - Rechargeable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/06 Interdental - Rechargeable
Paul532
01/08/2016
Australia
Verified buyer
Works well but quality problems
This product works well but I'm on my third. When they stop working within warranty which mine have there is no problem with replacement. The same has happened with toothbrushes. Great products but must be some quality issues.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/06 Interdental - Rechargeable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/06 Interdental - Rechargeable
US Patients