Philips sonicare advanced clean limited edition electric toothbrush has exceeded my expectations.Built with advanced technology that delivers a superior cleaning performance. The toothbrush has a led smart screen with a one click button that enables you to choose one of the 5 different brushing modes:Clean,Gum Pro,Deep,Sensitive and White to suit your needs and oral health. Not only does it have 5 different modes but also has a 2 minute SmarTimer to make sure your brushing for the recommended time and 30 second QuadPacer so you know when to switch brushing to another area in your mouth.It also equipped with a pressure sensor that lights up orange at the bottom of the handle when brushing too hard.I am extremely satisfied with this toothbrush its changed my oral hygiene rountine for the better! My teeth and gums feel cleaner and healthier since using the toothbrush.Battery life is displayed on the smart screen, so you know when to charge without having to experience a flat battery nightmare. The smart screen notifies you when your brush head needs replacing, too.