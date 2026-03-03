2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Smart brushing for a personalized, gentle clean
Displays everyday brushing performance with build-in smart screen. Gentle on gums with new gum pro mode and pressure sensor for oral health. Clean with the G3 Premium Gum Care brush head for an exceptional brushing experience.
Smart screen
Advanced sonic technology
Pressure sensor
5 brushing modes
Your Philips Sonicare Advanced Clean is equipped with an advanced sensor that measures the pressure you apply while brushing. If you apply too much pressure, the toothbrush will provide immediate feedback to indicate that you need to adjust the pressure. This feedback is given by a light ring with orange color at the bottom of the handle.
The built-in smart screen provides instant feedback on your brushing pressure, duration, battery life, and even the notification of when to replace the brush head. One click to master key messages for better brushing habits without installing an app.
Our unique sonic sweeping motion is carefully calibrated to create gentle microbubbles that reach deep between the teeth. 31,000 brush strokes per minute** gently clean your teeth, break up plaque, and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
5.0
of 5
25
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Authentein
03/03/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great toothbrush
Great toothbrush. A replacement for another I had for 7+ years.This new one cleans brilliantly getting between gaps
This review was made for Sonic electric toothbrush HX3792/11 Advanced Clean
Date of Use 2025-02-03
This review was made for Sonic electric toothbrush HX3792/11 Advanced Clean
Date of Use 2025-02-03
Veggiemite
14/02/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great, but flawed
The product itself is 5*. Its cleaning capabilities are second to none. However build quality and longevity is lacking. I had my first toothbrush 1 year before it started vibrating uncontrollably and my second one 9 months. My daughter had exactly the same problem after the same timescale. In their defence Phillips did replace all toothbrushes, so I can’t mark them down, however it was inconvenient being without a toothbrush while a new one was shipped from Poland, so I bought another slightly cheaper one to tide me over.
This review was made for Sonic electric toothbrush HX3792/11 Advanced Clean
Date of Use 2024-02-14
This review was made for Sonic electric toothbrush HX3792/11 Advanced Clean
Date of Use 2024-02-14
Sabre tooth
29/12/2025
United Kingdom
Effective clean
Feels like a dentist clean! Really pleased I made the change
This review was made for Sonic electric toothbrush HX3792/11 Advanced Clean
Date of Use 2025-11-29
This review was made for Sonic electric toothbrush HX3792/11 Advanced Clean
Date of Use 2025-11-29
Source: Surveys were conducted in countries representing a total of 86% of the world’s market contribution to total power toothbrush retail sales value. Based on a study of over 2,800 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Australia, Spain, and the United Kingdom in 2025
When used with G3 Premium Gum Care brush head in Clean mode, vs. manual tooth brush; in a lab study, actual results may vary
In Gum Pro mode or White mode