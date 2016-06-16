2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
HTD3540/98
Powerful surround sound from compact speakers
Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home theater HTD3540. Exposed speakers drivers offering 300W powerful surround sound and DVD video upscaling to 1080p via HDMI for near-HD images.
DVD
USB 2.0
Karaoke
With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos and movies from the Internet, including purchased Hollywood films, in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG-4 based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW and DVD recordable disc for playback on your DivX Ultra Certified Philips Blu-ray or DVD player. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.
3.0
of 5
1
Review
Athulaj
16/06/2016
Malaysia
dont recomend
Although there are couple of speakers in a set only one is working other is a dummy speaker.
This review was made for HTD3540 5.1 Home theater
This review was made for HTD3540 5.1 Home theater
DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.
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