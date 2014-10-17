2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
HTB3570/40
Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass
Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home cinema system HTB3570. Exposed speakers drivers offering powerful 1000W with double basepipes and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.
HDMI ARC & USB
1000W
Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.
3.0
of 5
4
Reviews
Bhold
17/10/2014
Australia
Thius product has great sound
After having my Phillips 5.1 for 2 years my son finally came over and set it up correctly. I can not believe what I was missing out on with the great sound system and so easy to use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB3570 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB3570 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Camille240
07/01/2016
New Zealand
Great product, fantastic sound
Good sound and not large/bulky. Was a little tricky to use at first but quickly got use to it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB3570 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB3570 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Warren69
12/08/2023
Australia
Remote failed don’t recommend
Poor quality remote failed. Sound was good, can’t find replacement
Pros
Good sound
Cons
Remote failed
This review was made for HTB3570 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Date of Use 2022-08-11
This review was made for HTB3570 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Date of Use 2022-08-11
To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.
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