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Discontinued

5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

HTB3510/40

3.8

| (5) Reviews

Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass

Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home theater system HTB3510. Exposed speakers drivers offering powerful 1000W with double basepipes and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.

See all benefits

Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass

  • 3D Blu-ray

  • 1000W

EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.

HDMI for high definition movies and picture quality

HDMI for high definition movies and picture quality

HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

5

Reviews

4
2

14/03/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great look and top quality sound

I honestly would say it's the easiest Blu-ray surround sound home entertainment system to set up colour coded speaker connection onthe wire and the player instruction DVD with it on screen set up and then a test play of the surround sound so you hear the sound pay through each speaker I play music dvds and cds the sound is fantastic balance when it's set up is always truly balanced never touch bass or distorted and if you have a smart TV it's got great features and easy "to do" things on it gloss black and a little crome finish best things I've ever bought and if you need to know anything about any problems Philips on line help is very helpful in giving real examples of set ups or problems that others have had and how they sorted it can't fault it or the after service 10 / 10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB3510 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB3510 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

27/11/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great powerful system

It is everything and more than you expect a great powerful and durable system!

This review was made for HTB3510 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

This review was made for HTB3510 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

04/05/2014

Malaysia

Malaysia

This Product Is Awesome

Have a smart design & compatible at any place. Easy to use & connect with my laptop, Dj device & internet. Have a excellent true sound and easy to synchronize with my laptop HD graphic card & HD audio card for the excellent result.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB3510 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB3510 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

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Disclaimers

  1. To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.

  2. DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.

  3. Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.