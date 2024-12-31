2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
HR1602/00
Healthy homemade food made easy
The Philips Daily Collection Hand blender combines 550 Watt power with an uniquely designed blending foot and chopper accessory. Giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups and chopped herbs. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy!
550 W, plastic bar
ProMix
0,5 L Beaker, chopper
1 speed
Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.
With the 2-button release system of the Philips handblender it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.
Single switch for easy use.
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