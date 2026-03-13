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Viva Collection Induction cooker

Discontinued

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Viva CollectionInduction cooker

HD4937/72

Viva Collection Induction cooker

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Important Information Manual Philips Viva Collection Induction cooker HD4937/72

  • PDF file, 62.1 kB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips Viva Collection Induction cooker HD4937/72 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 8.7 MB
  • 13 March 2026

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