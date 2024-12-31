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Discontinued

HD2402/40

HD2402/40

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 