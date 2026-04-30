2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
New
HC9722/15
Maximum styling freedom
Experience precise, confident haircuts with 28 length settings and self‑sharpening titanium blades. Create smooth fades with the Precision fade tools and enjoy pro‑level control at home with this versatile Philips Barber accessory kit.
Self-sharpening titanium blades
28 length settings
PowerAdapt sensor
Trim and Flow
Create your style with 28 length settings in precise 1mm steps. Three adjustable combs, ranging from 2mm to 28mm, give you full control for any style, while removing the comb allows for a clean 0.5mm trim. Confident, personalized grooming made easy.
Our self‑sharpening titanium blades stay sharp with every use, giving you consistent, reliable results. With the Hair Clipper, you get a smooth, effortless haircut that keeps your style defined without compromise.
The 4‑piece barber accessories kit gives you everything you need for confident home haircuts. With a scissors, a comb, a barber cape, and hair clips.
4.0
of 5
126
Reviews
Peter2354
30/04/2026
Australia
Verified buyer
Replaced unit
I had my initial purchase replaced as it was not charging. Philips promptly replaced the unit and the new one is working great.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 9000 HC9420/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2026-04-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 9000 HC9420/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2026-04-30
Nev!
04/10/2023
Australia
Verified buyer
Excellent product
Great set of clippers nice & light great with no cord to plug in easy & convenient to use anywhere love it!
Pros
Lightweight, no cord, easy to use & plenty of option's
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 9000 HC9420/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2022-09-03
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 9000 HC9420/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2022-09-03
19/08/2021
Australia
This product has a great feature and easy to use
I have been using Philips hair clippers long time. I never been to another product yet. I like Philips product to use easy and convenient. Also, it is trustworthy product ever use.
Pros
Reliable and trustworthy and inovatation product
Cons
N/A for me .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 9000 HC9450/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2019-08-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 9000 HC9450/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2019-08-19
Compared to professional hairdresser.
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.