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New

Hair ClipperSeries 7000

HC7722/15

4

| (126) Reviews

Precise and versatile styling

Experience versatile, precise haircuts with 28 length settings and self‑sharpening blades that stay sharp with every use. Enjoy defined, consistent results at home.

See all benefits

Experience powerful performance for confident cuts

Precise and versatile styling

  • Self-sharpening steel blades

  • 28 length settings

  • PowerAdapt sensor

  • Trim and Flow

Customize your look with 28 adjustable lengths

Customize your look with 28 adjustable lengths

Create your style with 28 length settings in precise 1mm steps. Three adjustable combs, ranging from 2mm to 28mm, give you full control for any style, while removing the comb allows for a clean 0.5mm trim. Confident, personalized grooming made easy.

Maximum precision with long-lasting performance

Maximum precision with long-lasting performance

Get a perfect cut with 41 mm self-sharpening steel blades, created for long-lasting performance

For an even and easy trim at home

For an even and easy trim at home

Enjoy a smooth haircut from start to finish. The Trim and Flow comb is designed to keep hair moving, preventing clogging so your Hair Clipper moves effortlessly. It helps you maintain steady control and achieve your ideal style without interruptions.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

126

Reviews

30/04/2026

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Replaced unit

I had my initial purchase replaced as it was not charging. Philips promptly replaced the unit and the new one is working great.

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 9000 HC9420/15 Hair clipper

Date of Use 2026-04-30

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 9000 HC9420/15 Hair clipper

Date of Use 2026-04-30

04/10/2023

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Excellent product

Great set of clippers nice & light great with no cord to plug in easy & convenient to use anywhere love it!

Pros

Lightweight, no cord, easy to use & plenty of option's

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 9000 HC9420/15 Hair clipper

Date of Use 2022-09-03

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 9000 HC9420/15 Hair clipper

Date of Use 2022-09-03

19/08/2021

Australia

Australia

This product has a great feature and easy to use

I have been using Philips hair clippers long time. I never been to another product yet. I like Philips product to use easy and convenient. Also, it is trustworthy product ever use.

Pros

Reliable and trustworthy and inovatation product

Cons

N/A for me .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 9000 HC9450/15 Hair clipper

Date of Use 2019-08-19

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 9000 HC9450/15 Hair clipper

Date of Use 2019-08-19

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