2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
New
HC7722/15
Precise and versatile styling
Experience versatile, precise haircuts with 28 length settings and self‑sharpening blades that stay sharp with every use. Enjoy defined, consistent results at home.
Self-sharpening steel blades
28 length settings
PowerAdapt sensor
Trim and Flow
Create your style with 28 length settings in precise 1mm steps. Three adjustable combs, ranging from 2mm to 28mm, give you full control for any style, while removing the comb allows for a clean 0.5mm trim. Confident, personalized grooming made easy.
Get a perfect cut with 41 mm self-sharpening steel blades, created for long-lasting performance
Enjoy a smooth haircut from start to finish. The Trim and Flow comb is designed to keep hair moving, preventing clogging so your Hair Clipper moves effortlessly. It helps you maintain steady control and achieve your ideal style without interruptions.
4.0
of 5
126
Reviews
Peter2354
30/04/2026
Australia
Verified buyer
Replaced unit
I had my initial purchase replaced as it was not charging. Philips promptly replaced the unit and the new one is working great.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 9000 HC9420/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2026-04-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 9000 HC9420/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2026-04-30
Nev!
04/10/2023
Australia
Verified buyer
Excellent product
Great set of clippers nice & light great with no cord to plug in easy & convenient to use anywhere love it!
Pros
Lightweight, no cord, easy to use & plenty of option's
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 9000 HC9420/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2022-09-03
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 9000 HC9420/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2022-09-03
19/08/2021
Australia
This product has a great feature and easy to use
I have been using Philips hair clippers long time. I never been to another product yet. I like Philips product to use easy and convenient. Also, it is trustworthy product ever use.
Pros
Reliable and trustworthy and inovatation product
Cons
N/A for me .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 9000 HC9450/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2019-08-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 9000 HC9450/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2019-08-19
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase