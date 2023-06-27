ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Product Lifestyle
  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Product Lifestyle

New

Hair ClipperSeries 5000

HC5722/15

4.4

| (127) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

Versatile family trimming

Give yourself or your loved ones a precise haircut with the Philips Hair Clipper 5000. Blades that stay sharp deliver smooth, even results, while powerful cordless performance lets you trim comfortably and with confidence.

See all benefits

Get perfectly even haircuts at home

Versatile family trimming

  • Self-sharpening steel blades

  • 10 length settings

  • PowerAdapt sensor

  • Trim and Flow

Customize your look with 10 adjustable lengths

Customize your look with 10 adjustable lengths

With 10 length settings in 3mm steps, this Hair Clipper gives you confident control over your haircut. The adjustable comb lets you trim from 3mm to 24mm, and removing the comb allows for a clean 0.5mm finish. Reliable, straightforward trimming.

Maximum precision with long-lasting performance

Maximum precision with long-lasting performance

Get a perfect cut with 41 mm self-sharpening steel blades, created for long-lasting performance

For an even and easy trim at home

For an even and easy trim at home

Enjoy a smooth haircut from start to finish. The Trim and Flow comb is designed to keep hair moving, preventing clogging so your Hair Clipper moves effortlessly. It helps you maintain steady control and achieve your ideal style without interruptions.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

127

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

27/06/2023

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Fully adjustable cutting height

I purchased this model because of its adjustable cutting height feature rather than a series of multiple height combs

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3525/15 Hair clipper

Date of Use 2021-06-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3525/15 Hair clipper

Date of Use 2021-06-27

21/07/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Hair Clipper - Recommended

The clipper is easy to use, it is efficient and gets the job done in a a few minutes.

Pros

ease of use

Cons

cleaning the cutter is not so strong

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb

Date of Use 2022-06-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb

Date of Use 2022-06-21

09/02/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great product

It’s very handy and easy to use. We all love it in the family

Pros

Very handy

Cons

if it can cut to 0 ( shortest) would be excellent

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb

Date of Use 2021-01-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb

Date of Use 2021-01-09

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.