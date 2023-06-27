2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
New
Versatile family trimming
Give yourself or your loved ones a precise haircut with the Philips Hair Clipper 5000. Blades that stay sharp deliver smooth, even results, while powerful cordless performance lets you trim comfortably and with confidence.
Self-sharpening steel blades
10 length settings
PowerAdapt sensor
Trim and Flow
With 10 length settings in 3mm steps, this Hair Clipper gives you confident control over your haircut. The adjustable comb lets you trim from 3mm to 24mm, and removing the comb allows for a clean 0.5mm finish. Reliable, straightforward trimming.
Get a perfect cut with 41 mm self-sharpening steel blades, created for long-lasting performance
Enjoy a smooth haircut from start to finish. The Trim and Flow comb is designed to keep hair moving, preventing clogging so your Hair Clipper moves effortlessly. It helps you maintain steady control and achieve your ideal style without interruptions.
4.4
of 5
127
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
larapinta
27/06/2023
Australia
Verified buyer
Fully adjustable cutting height
I purchased this model because of its adjustable cutting height feature rather than a series of multiple height combs
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3525/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2021-06-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3525/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2021-06-27
Ramif
21/07/2023
United Kingdom
Hair Clipper - Recommended
The clipper is easy to use, it is efficient and gets the job done in a a few minutes.
Pros
ease of use
Cons
cleaning the cutter is not so strong
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb
Date of Use 2022-06-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb
Date of Use 2022-06-21
JPPanda
09/02/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great product
It’s very handy and easy to use. We all love it in the family
Pros
Very handy
Cons
if it can cut to 0 ( shortest) would be excellent
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb
Date of Use 2021-01-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb
Date of Use 2021-01-09
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.