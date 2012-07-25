2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
GC8460/02
Great results, minimum effort
Powerful yet surprisingly convenient, this ironing system produces continuous steam with high pressure. The large detachable watertank you can refill at any time and anywhere, making ironing fast and easy.
Ironing brand
1.6 L
AUTO CORD
The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.
The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
Awards
4.0
of 5
3
Reviews
colclough11
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Philips GC8460 steam generator iron
Once you have used this iron there is no going back. It's like watching colour tv after a lifetime of black and white. With a family of 4 I had a lot of ironing to do but this has virtually halved with this iron. I now have it about 2 years and it is working perfectly. I will definitely buy another when this one decides to retire.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8400 series GC8460 Pressurised steam generator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8400 series GC8460 Pressurised steam generator
david911
31/12/2009
United Kingdom
GC8460/02 Good purchase
Works very well,easy to use and performs to spec. Great to have the auto cable rewind. Fits well on our ironing board. Controls easy to understand.
This review was made for 8400 series GC8460 Pressurised steam generator
This review was made for 8400 series GC8460 Pressurised steam generator
Ironingmum
12/10/2014
United Kingdom
Fantastic when it works!
Bought this iron and it was fantastic at first. However now it produces no steam. You can hear water entering the boiler but nothing comes out of the iron and eventually the water leaks onto the floor. Very expensive for the use I have had out if it and therefore I am unable to recommend as it is not fit for purpose. Yes I have regularly cleaned it as per the instructions!
This review was made for 8400 series GC8460 Pressurised steam generator
This review was made for 8400 series GC8460 Pressurised steam generator