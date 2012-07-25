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  • Great results, minimum effort
  • Great results, minimum effort

Discontinued

8400 seriesPressurised steam generator

GC8460/02

4

| (3) Reviews

1 award

Great results, minimum effort

Powerful yet surprisingly convenient, this ironing system produces continuous steam with high pressure. The large detachable watertank you can refill at any time and anywhere, making ironing fast and easy.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

No compromise.

Great results, minimum effort

  • 1.6 L

  • AUTO CORD

Up to 5 bar pressure

Up to 5 bar pressure

The more steam, the faster the ironing.  Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.

Continuous steam up to 110 g/min

Continuous steam up to 110 g/min

The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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4.0

of 5

3

Reviews

4
3
1

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips GC8460 steam generator iron

Once you have used this iron there is no going back. It's like watching colour tv after a lifetime of black and white. With a family of 4 I had a lot of ironing to do but this has virtually halved with this iron. I now have it about 2 years and it is working perfectly. I will definitely buy another when this one decides to retire.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8400 series GC8460 Pressurised steam generator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8400 series GC8460 Pressurised steam generator

31/12/2009

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

GC8460/02 Good purchase

Works very well,easy to use and performs to spec. Great to have the auto cable rewind. Fits well on our ironing board. Controls easy to understand.

This review was made for 8400 series GC8460 Pressurised steam generator

This review was made for 8400 series GC8460 Pressurised steam generator

12/10/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic when it works!

Bought this iron and it was fantastic at first. However now it produces no steam. You can hear water entering the boiler but nothing comes out of the iron and eventually the water leaks onto the floor. Very expensive for the use I have had out if it and therefore I am unable to recommend as it is not fit for purpose. Yes I have regularly cleaned it as per the instructions!

This review was made for 8400 series GC8460 Pressurised steam generator

This review was made for 8400 series GC8460 Pressurised steam generator

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