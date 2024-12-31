2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
FM32MP45D/00
Small, light, for use anywhere
This compact Micro SDHC format card supports a memory capacity of 32GB with Class 10 UHS-I U1 included. Product includes 2 packs with adapter.
32GB
Class 10
UHS-I
2-pack
A useful 32GB gives you the capacity to swap, share and save much larger or more files via the USB port of your PC or laptop.
Thanks to the Class 10 performance and fast transfer speeds of thsi SDHC card, you don't have to wait long for data transfering anymore!
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