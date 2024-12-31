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2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

        Discontinued

        USB Flash Drive

        FM32FD180D/00

        Small, light, for use anywhere

        Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive STAR edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.

        See all benefits

        Swap files in a flash!

        Small, light, for use anywhere

        • 32GB

        • Star Edition 2.0

        • 2-pack

        Activity indicator lights up when copying files

        An appealing LED indicator shows you the drive is properly connected and working, and pulsates faster when copying files to or from its memory.

        Protective integrated cap for your convenience

        Never lose your cap again! The protective cap is integrated in the product design, so it will always stay attached to the USB stick. To bring it into use, you only have to turn the cap backwards, plug the stick in and play.

        Easy opening and user friendly packaging

        The markings and perforations on the packaging show you the best way to open your packaging and get quickly access to your USB stick without hassle.

        Technical Specifications

        Manuals & Documentation

        Localized commercial leaflet

        • PDF file, 145.9 kB
        • 21 July 2026

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