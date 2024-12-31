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2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

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  • Packaging photograph
  • Packaging photograph

SSD

FM25SS110B/00

Easy to use, plug and play!

Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device. Philips internal SSD - SATA III 2.5 " drive makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.

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Swap files in a flash!

Easy to use, plug and play!

  • 250 GB

  • Solid State Drive

Ultra fast data transfer SSD

High-speed data transfer rates of Philips solid state drive significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.

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